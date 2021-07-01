Plancorp LLC Buys Shares of 1,835 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.49. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.36 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

