Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.350-$-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

