Covington Capital Management Sells 320 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,947,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,765,000 after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.78 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

