Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.85. 23,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,719. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.63. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,894 shares of company stock valued at $80,580,465. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

