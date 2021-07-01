Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.