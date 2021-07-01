Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.