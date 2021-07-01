Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock has a market cap of $945.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

