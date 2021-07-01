Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,217 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.30.
The stock has a market cap of $945.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
