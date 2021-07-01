Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,796 shares.The stock last traded at $66.07 and had previously closed at $66.74.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

