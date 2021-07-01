Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hexcel worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,961. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -215.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.