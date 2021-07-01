The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,344. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.