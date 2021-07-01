Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.76. 30,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,791. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

