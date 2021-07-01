Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lessened by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,018. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.