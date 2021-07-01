Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 549,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,028,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS POWRU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,905. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.