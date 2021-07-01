Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $5.26 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $318.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

