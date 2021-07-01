20,854 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

