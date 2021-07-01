DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Down to $41.57

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.57, but opened at $40.56. DermTech shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 859 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

