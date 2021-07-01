Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.46. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

