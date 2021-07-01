Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. 48,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

