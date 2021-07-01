Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3652 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.