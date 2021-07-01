Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,552,000 after acquiring an additional 213,352 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,617. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.