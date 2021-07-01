Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 208,679 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,679 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp V makes up approximately 0.7% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

NYSE:CCV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.