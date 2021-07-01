Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 95,447 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,889,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after buying an additional 101,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lemonade by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lemonade by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE:LMND traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.94. 39,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,726. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.