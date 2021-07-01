Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,000. Petco Health and Wellness makes up 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

