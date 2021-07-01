Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,916,000. Petco Health and Wellness makes up 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Petco Health and Wellness Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
