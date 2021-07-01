CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 978,593 shares of company stock worth $81,904,978. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

