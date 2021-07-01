Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,001,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,941,000 after acquiring an additional 613,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,390,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

