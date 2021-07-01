srnArt Gallery (SACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,002.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $837,972.73 and approximately $2,002.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00140159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00169243 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,568.63 or 1.00082308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002922 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire srnArt Gallery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SACTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.