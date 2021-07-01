Virtue Poker (VPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $27,477.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

