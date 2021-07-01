Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Tops $5.82 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $1.13 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,556.18 or 1.00045191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

