LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $145.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,451. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.45.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

