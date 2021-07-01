-$0.45 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.37). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $63,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,686. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $80.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

