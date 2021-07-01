AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.07 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $99.28. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

