Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.