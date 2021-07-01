98,900 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. 6,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,272. The company has a market capitalization of $848.15 million, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.51.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.