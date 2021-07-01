Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $583.41. 22,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,534. The company has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $592.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

