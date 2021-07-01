6,000 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

ADS stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.14. 4,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,315. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.