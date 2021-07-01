Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSPK. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $21,491,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $15,719,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 623,661 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,385,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSPK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 212,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,480. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.