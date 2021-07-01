Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems makes up 1.3% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

WPRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 48,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

