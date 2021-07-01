Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Acquired by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Company makes up about 2.2% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Noodles & Company worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 1,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,947. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

