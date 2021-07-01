Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $34.99. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 94 shares.

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

