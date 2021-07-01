Wrapped BNB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471.92 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $471.92 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $288.91 or 0.00862936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00139325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00169658 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,559.79 or 1.00238162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,052,416 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

