UMA Reaches Market Cap of $575.99 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, UMA has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $9.34 or 0.00027896 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $575.99 million and $37.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00714071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.07656745 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,605,053 coins and its circulating supply is 61,672,401 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

