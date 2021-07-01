Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $521,747.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

