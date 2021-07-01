Plancorp LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.09. The company had a trading volume of 790,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,456,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $247.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

