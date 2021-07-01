Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 109,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCNC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,688. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 157.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

