Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,452 shares during the period. Genasys comprises 5.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Genasys worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,979. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80. Genasys Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

