ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 323.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter worth $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOCY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 34,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.