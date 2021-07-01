Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IOTC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,502. Iota Communications has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Iota Communications alerts:

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.