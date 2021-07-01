Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IOTC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,502. Iota Communications has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.
About Iota Communications
