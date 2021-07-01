Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,287,500 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the May 31st total of 1,594,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.7 days.
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.
About Renesas Electronics
Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.