Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,287,500 shares, a growth of 294.4% from the May 31st total of 1,594,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.7 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

