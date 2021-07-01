$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.05. 14,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,446. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

