Plancorp LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 16,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $98.59.

